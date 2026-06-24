Former Cumberland County cheer coach indicted in funds investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Cumberland County High School cheer coach has been indicted after a Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation found she allegedly misappropriated more than $5,100 in cheer funds.

Investigators determined that Donna Mifflin misappropriated at least $5,155.03 from the Cumberland County High School Cheer Team between April and October 2024. During that time, Mifflin served as the cheer coach while also working as a bookkeeper within Cumberland County Schools.

According to the comptroller’s report, Mifflin collected payments from parents through checks made payable to the school, cash and her personal Venmo account, but failed to deposit all of the money collected.

Investigators said Mifflin overstated the cost of cheer gear, collected more money than was needed and failed to deposit at least $2,114.33 collected for those purchases. The report also alleges she purchased $594.43 in cheer gear for a family member who was a cheerleader without any discernible payments for the items.

The investigation found additional issues involving spirit wear sales and a cheer fundraiser.

According to investigators, parents paid at least $979.27 for spirit wear, but only $153 was deposited into the cheer account. The report alleges $826.27 was misappropriated. Investigators also found that a bow fundraiser raised at least $2,470, but only $850 was deposited into the school account, leaving $1,620 unaccounted for.

The comptroller’s office said Mifflin consistently turned over all check payments she collected but remitted only 41% of the cash collected. Investigators also found she failed to remit all funds received through her personal Venmo account.

In addition to the alleged misappropriation, investigators identified at least $524.81 in purchases for coaches and assistant coaches using cheer funds without clear communication or approval from parents.

The report also identified internal control deficiencies, including a lack of documentation for collections and fundraisers. Investigators said Mifflin acted as the sole collector of funds and independently completed collection logs, making it difficult to verify whether all money collected was deposited.

On June 16, 2026, the Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Mifflin on one count of theft of property over $2,500.

“School officials must ensure that all collections are properly documented, receipted, and deposited in a timely manner,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “Allowing one individual to control collections without oversight and using personal payment platforms significantly weakens internal controls and increases the risk of misappropriation.”