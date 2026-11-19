CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Thursday morning in Cumberland County.

According to the TBI, officers with the Lake Tansi Police Department responded to the 100 block of Broken Arrow Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. following reports of someone attempting to assault people with a box cutter.

When officers arrived, they encountered 18-year-old Demarco Peck, who was armed with a box cutter, investigators said.

A physical altercation occurred between Peck and the officers. During the confrontation, one officer fired their service weapon, striking Peck, according to the TBI.

Peck was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The TBI said its role is to independently gather facts, not determine whether the officer's actions were justified. That decision will be made by the district attorney general after reviewing the investigative findings.

The investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be posted at TBINewsroom.com.