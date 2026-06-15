Missing Ky. toddler found safe after drone spots family dog near pool

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A missing 2-year-old child was safely located in Simpson County last week after a drone helped first responders quickly narrow their search area.

According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, the Simpson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing child shortly after 5 p.m. on June 9 in the 4300 block of Schweizer Road. Authorities said the toddler and the family's dog had both gone missing.

The report prompted a multi-agency search involving Simpson County EMS, Franklin/Simpson Fire and Rescue, the Franklin Police Department, Simpson County constables and troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 3.

Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force also responded and deployed a drone to assist with the search.

Officials said aerial surveillance quickly located the family's dog circling a swimming pool at a neighboring property, providing a critical clue for search crews.

Franklin/Simpson Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area and found the 2-year-old child near the edge of the pool.

The child was evaluated by EMS at the scene and safely reunited with family members.

Authorities credited the rapid recovery to the coordinated response among agencies and the use of drone technology, which helped searchers locate the child before the situation turned tragic.