Flesh-eating parasite spreading in US; Tennessee taking steps to keep it out

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WTVF) — A flesh-eating parasite that targets livestock and pets is spreading in the U.S., prompting Tennessee officials to take action to keep it out of the state.

Kentucky is also taking steps to stop New World Screwworm from getting in.

As of June 9, 2026, six cases of New World Screwworm have been identified in Texas and New Mexico, in cattle, a dog, and a goat. The parasite starts as a fly that lays larvae in open wounds on warm-blooded animals, and the larvae feed on living flesh.

Tom Barnett has spent most of his adult life in the cattle business and has dealt with a lot of animals moving through his facilities, including the Kentucky Tennessee Livestock Market in Guthrie.

He said between all three of his facilities, 60,000 to 70,000 cattle move through in a year's time.

Barnett wants consumers to know the outbreak is not a threat to the food supply.

"You can go today and go buy a steak or a pound of ground beef. There's nothing any different today than there was a week ago. This is not a food problem," said Tom Barnett, owner of the Kentucky Tennessee Livestock Market.

He said one of the best ways to stop screwworm from spreading is for farmers to keep an eye on their livestock.

"Biggest thing is for cattle producers to be vigilant. Nobody knows their cattle better than they do," Barnett said.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is also counting on that vigilance.

Dr. Samantha Beaty, Tennessee's state veterinarian, said producers should be checking their animals closely and often.

"Producers should be looking at their animals twice a day. If they notice things like a foul odor, they see larvae around a wound or small maggots around a wound, or animals shaking their head," Beaty said.

That’s when she advises people to contact their veterinarian.

Beyond educating producers on symptoms, the state is requiring documentation for animals coming in from states where screwworm has been found.

"Anything warm-blooded is required to have a health certificate moving into the state of Tennessee from an infested area or an infested state. The infested area animals will need to have a prophylactic treatment before they can move into Tennessee," Beaty said.

The good news, there are treatments available for screwworm.

"We do have the tools to treat it. There's wormers out right now that have been created," Barnett said.

While cattle are most commonly associated with the outbreak, confirmed cases have also involved a goat and a dog, making it important for pet owners to keep a close watch on their animals as well.

Click here for more information on the symptom of New World Screwworm.

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