Ky. father charged with murder after death of 1-month-old infant

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVF) — A Caldwell County man has been charged with murder following the death of his 1-month-old son, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 1 said troopers received a report Saturday, Sept. 26, that a 1-month-old infant from Trigg County had been found unresponsive early that morning.

The infant was flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later that same day, police said.

Following an autopsy and what KSP described as an extensive investigation, detectives arrested 22-year-old Givonte T. Riley of Princeton, Kentucky.

Police identified Riley as the infant’s father. He was charged with murder and booked into the Christian County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.