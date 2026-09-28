Ky. father charged with murder after death of 1-month-old infant

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVF) — A Caldwell County man has been charged with murder following the death of his 1-month-old son, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Post 1 said troopers received a report Saturday, Sept. 26, that a 1-month-old infant from Trigg County had been found unresponsive early that morning.
The infant was flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later that same day, police said.
Following an autopsy and what KSP described as an extensive investigation, detectives arrested 22-year-old Givonte T. Riley of Princeton, Kentucky.
Police identified Riley as the infant’s father. He was charged with murder and booked into the Christian County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston