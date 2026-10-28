Tennessee launches bid to bring United States Space Academy to Coffee County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is making a pitch to become the home of the United States Space Academy, with state leaders proposing a site in Coffee County for the new campus.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that Tennessee intends to pursue the academy, which the state says was established by President Donald Trump to help develop the country's space workforce and educate future astronauts, engineers, scientists, technicians and operators.

NASA is leading the process of evaluating potential locations for the academy, according to the governor's office.

"Someone has to determine what the future looks like, and I've long believed that should be Tennessee," Lee said in a statement.

Tennessee's proposal centers on the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park in the Tennessee Valley Aerospace Corridor. State officials said the location offers existing infrastructure and room for expansion, along with proximity to Arnold Air Force Base and Huntsville, Alabama.

The state is also highlighting several Tennessee universities and research institutions that officials say could support the academy, including the University of Tennessee Space Institute, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University and Vanderbilt University.

Deputy Gov. and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said the state sees the academy as an opportunity to expand Tennessee's innovation economy and create jobs.

"The next generation of American innovation will be driven by states with the talent, infrastructure and vision to turn opportunity into reality, and Tennessee is ready to compete," McWhorter said.

Tennessee's bid has also received backing from U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, as well as U.S. Reps. Matt Van Epps and Scott DesJarlais.

Blackburn pointed to Tennessee's existing aerospace and defense operations as a reason the academy should be located in the state.

"From Arnold Air Force Base to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee has powered our nation's space and defense enterprise for generations, making us the natural home for the U.S. Space Academy," Blackburn said.

Hagerty said Tennessee has the workforce and infrastructure needed to train the next generation of space professionals.

No timeline for NASA's selection process or final decision was included in the release.