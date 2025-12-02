Bedford County African American Cultural Center picking up the pieces after costly vandalism

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bedford County’s only African American Cultural Arts Center is still picking up the pieces after being vandalized last month — damage that adds up to thousands of dollars.

The Gilliland Historical Resource Center, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, preserves African American stories, artifacts, and documents from across Bedford County.

“It’s a collection of history, and it reflects the history of people who live here — African American Bedford County people who live here in Shelbyville,” said Rosie Biggs, the center’s secretary.

Normally, many of those artifacts sit safely behind glass. But last month, the display case — along with all the windows on the historic cabin — was shattered after someone broke in and vandalized the site.

“It was heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking. It broke our hearts,” said staff member Thomas Johnson. “We didn’t think someone would actually do anything of that sort, because it’s the community’s.”

Johnson and Biggs met with police to report the damage. Although the center has been cleaned since the incident, photos show the full extent of the destruction — from broken windows to damaged displays. Staff estimate repairs will cost thousands of dollars.

In the weeks since, friends and community members have stopped by to offer support, something Biggs said has meant a great deal.

“We would like to thank the Shelbyville community for their unwavering support,” she said.

Staff said their feelings are hurt, but they’re focused on moving forward and hope whoever is responsible will come forward.

“The longer the time passes, we’re just ready to move on,” Biggs said.

Right now, only one item is believed to be missing. The center is raising money to replace the shattered windows, rebuild the display units, and make necessary structural repairs.

You can support them here.

