Shelbyville police launch public portal showing license plate reader use, success stories

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Shelbyville Police Department is giving the public a closer look at how it uses license plate reader technology and the role the system has played in local investigations.

In a post on the agency's Facebook page, the department announced the availability of a Flock License Plate Reader Transparency Portal, which provides information about how they use the technology.

According to police, the portal includes featured local success stories, Tennessee news articles and a data and usage summary.

The public will also be able to see the total number of license plate reader cameras assigned to the Shelbyville Police Department, the number of unique vehicles detected and the number of searches conducted. The portal also provides information about the types of offenses associated with those searches.

Police said the department created access to the portal as part of an effort to highlight the benefits its license plate reader system has provided.

The Shelbyville Police Department said it plans to continue adding success stories involving the technology.

According to the portal site, there are 14 license plate reader cameras being used by the Shelbyville Police Department, and the collected data is retained for 30 days.