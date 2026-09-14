Comptroller: Former Tenn. school employee misused $31K in book fair proceeds

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Camden Elementary School employee misused more than $31,000 in proceeds from the school’s Scholastic Book Fairs for personal purchases, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Investigators said the former media specialist, who also served as the school PTO’s bookkeeper, used $31,404.68 in Scholastic Dollars to make at least 15 purchases between March 2020 and March 2026.

The purchases included adult clothing, home décor, lighting, electronics, audiovisual equipment and thousands of dollars in furniture, according to the Comptroller’s Office. Investigators said the items were delivered to the employee’s home without the knowledge of PTO board members or school administrators.

The PTO earned Scholastic Dollars through its twice-yearly book fairs instead of taking its share of proceeds in cash. The credits can be used to purchase books, furniture, learning activities and other supplies for the school.

After administrators told the employee she could no longer operate the book fair, investigators said she placed a $9,710.10 order using the remaining Scholastic Dollars in March 2026. She later told investigators the items from that order, along with numerous items from previous purchases, were at her home.

Investigators also found she improperly used the school’s tax-exempt status on the Scholastic orders.

The employee was removed from the school’s Scholastic account March 12, suspended without pay March 26 and resigned from Benton County Schools effective June 30.

The Comptroller’s Office said the findings were shared with the District Attorney General’s Office for Tennessee’s 24th Judicial District.

“Money and other benefits generated by school support organizations must be protected and used to support the school and its students,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said.