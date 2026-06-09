Sheriff says fetal remains found during Benton County excavation

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says remains discovered during excavation work near an area known as “High Banks” off Lake View Road belonged to a preterm infant that did not survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the discovery happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 8, during planned parking area expansion work on property owned by TVA and managed by TWRA.

Authorities said a citizen had been attempting to relocate what they believed was a pet’s grave before heavy equipment operations began. During the excavation, a box was uncovered and later determined not to contain animal remains.

Sheriff Kenny, chief deputies and investigators responded to the scene and contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office as the excavation continued.

Investigators later determined the remains belonged to an unborn infant.

The sheriff’s office said there will be no criminal charges connected to the discovery. Investigators also said there is no DNA available to seek an identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 731-584-4632 and speak with Sheriff Kenny or Investigator Pafford.