Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit through Cannon County

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect wanted on felony warrants was arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Cannon County and Woodbury in a stolen vehicle, according to the Cannon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies and Woodbury police were alerted to a vehicle reported stolen by the Metro Nashville Police Department. Investigators identified the driver as Tyler Beasley and said the vehicle had previously been involved in pursuits in Smyrna and La Vergne.

The pursuit began after a deputy spotted the vehicle on John Bragg Highway and attempted a traffic stop. According to the sheriff's office, the driver fled into Woodbury, where additional deputies and city officers joined the chase.

During the pursuit, authorities said the suspect nearly struck a police vehicle and damaged multiple sheriff's office vehicles. Spike strips deployed by Woodbury police eventually flattened three of the vehicle's four tires.

Officials said the suspect lost control of the vehicle near the Rutherford County line and was taken into custody after striking two sheriff's office vehicles.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said the only known property damage outside of law enforcement vehicles was a destroyed mailbox.

The suspect was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting arrest, vandalism, DUI fourth offense, implied consent, theft over $10,000, vehicular assault and driving while license revoked.

Authorities said the suspect's bond was set at $135,000. The sheriff's office said the suspect also has active felony warrants in other jurisdictions.