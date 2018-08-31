Students Decorate Tiles To Spread Inspiring Messages

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Most of you have tile on your bathroom floors and walls, and you use them on the backsplash in your kitchen; however, in Mt. Juliet, some students are using tiles to decorate the community with messages of inspiration.

To Celebrate Tennessee, we learned more about an inspiring art project at Springdale Elementary School.

Lisa Redditt teaches art, and she and the 5th graders have been using markers and tiles to spread kindness.

The students decorated about a hundred different tiles, and each one has a personal message or quote written on it.

For example, one from 10-year-old Benjamin Caillouet said, “On your darkest days, remember that God is with you.”

The students came up with their own messages, and they’ve put in a lot of time to pick just the right one. They said they want others to remember they’re loved.

Teachers and students are putting the tiles in random places in random cities, and the goal is simple: for the students to see they can make a difference.

They hope whoever finds each tile will be touched by the message and put it somewhere else to keep the positive messages on the move.

The tiles will be placed in various locations starting on Saturday, September 1. If you find one, take a picture and post it on Springdale's Facebook page.