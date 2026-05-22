Cheatham County Ride'em & Rope'em Rodeo returns for 2nd year

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2nd Annual Cheatham County Ride'em & Rope'em Rodeo is underway, bringing two nights of Western-style fun to the Cheatham County Fairgrounds in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on both May 22 and May 23 at the fairgrounds, located at 870 Fairgrounds Rd. in Ashland City.

The event, sponsored by Legends Bank, features a food corral, marketplace, longhorn photo opportunity, pony rides, and more.

Tickets are $20 for adults ages 12 and older, $10 for children ages 4 through 11, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Love rodeos and local events? Watch our full live report from the Cheatham County Fairgrounds to see what's happening on the ground — and what makes this year's event bigger than the first. Have a tip or a story idea about events in your community? Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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