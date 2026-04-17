Cheatham County schools delay start after storms

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County School District announced a two-hour delay for Friday, April 17, following severe storms that moved through the area Thursday evening.

District leaders said the delay is a precaution as officials continue monitoring road conditions and power outages across the county.

Schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., and extended daycare programs will open at 7 a.m.