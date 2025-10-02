Commissioners weigh zoning change that could allow large luxury resort in rural farmland area

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County Commissioners are considering a zoning amendment that could open the door for a large-scale development in an agricultural area near the Harpeth River.

The proposal would create a new category in the county zoning resolution for “Rural Resorts,” mixed-use developments that could include homes, restaurants, spas, and more. Under the amendment, a Rural Resort must be at least 375 acres and located next to a Tennessee state park or wildlife management area, which is the exact site where C.B. Ragland CEO Michael Hayes is proposing a luxury resort on the current Bell’s Reserve property near the Narrows of the Harpeth.

The project would include more than 100 cottage-style units, restaurants, spas, and other amenities.

The plan has sparked strong reactions from the community. More than 1,100 people have signed a petition opposing the project.

Jaci Whitaker, who lives next to the site, said, “It’s taking an area zoned for agriculture that no one in the community ever expected to change and dropping a commercial development in the middle of it — which in essence would make it a small town out here.”

Cheryl Ellrich, who also lives next to the site, added, “If you went through the pasture you would see the serenity and we don’t look forward to having neighbors that would disrupt that serenity and peace.”

Jeremy Whitaker pointed to the rural nature of the area. “We have the wildlife management area, the state park. We have farms been in families multiple generations and low density residential according to zoning law. All this is considered a rural area.”

Jaci also raised environmental concerns. “We have to think about the environmental impact of this.”

“The developers have gone out of their way to call this a low density development. For us it’s not low density," Neighbor Linda Ryder, who lives next to the site, said.

Supporters cite potential economic benefits. Michael Coldwell, a Kingston Springs resident and member of the local chamber of commerce board, said, “It’s millions and millions of dollars of direct tax revenues, hundreds of jobs, and it’s almost 100 million dollars a year in economic ripple effect throughout this community.”

The chamber has no say on this project's future - Coldwell just personally believes it would be extremely beneficial. He emphasized that the zoning amendment would give the county an opportunity to evaluate infrastructure and environmental concerns.

“Asking a developer on how you’re going to manage water, sewer, infrastructure, traffic impact, flood plain, all those things are questions that deserve to be answered. All this amendment does to the zoning regulation is offers an opportunity for the developer to provide those answers and then allows us to evaluate and see if those concerns are merit and if the project meets our expectations and we should proceed.” he said.

Others worry the project could harm the area’s natural resources. “If we chase profit in this instance we’re going to have people here saying where did the Narrows go? Where did the wildlife go?” Jay Rachels, who lives next to the site, said.

Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver said the resort could boost the local economy but acknowledged community concerns. He noted the current road to the property is not wide enough and would need upgrades to allow emergency vehicles to access the site safely.

The Planning Commission is meeting to give its recommendation on the zoning amendment Thursday. County commissioners are expected to make a final decision in November.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.