More snakes being spotted in Middle Tennessee

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Perhaps you've noticed: Now is the time for snakes.

More people right now in Middle Tennessee are reporting close encounters with rattlesnakes.

No one has been bit, but all the same we went out with some experts to see what's up with the usually reclusive reptiles.

Danny Bryan is a former professor at Cumberland University and snake expert... and he says now you're most likely to encounter just such a reptile.

"July through August is peak snake season."

Especially, it seems, for rattlesnakes.

Males especially have ventured out now because of mating season and they are turning up most anywhere; under a car, crossing the road, or just outside Keith Loiseau's backdoor.

"I don't see them everyday, but I've spotted three lately in the community."

We joined Danny and Keith today searching for a rattler which had ventured away from a wildness area in Cheatham County and was last seen snuggled up in a nearby resident's hot tub.

We looked there and everywhere in the backyard, but the snake was gone.

"I have to admit, I'm not sorry we didn't find the snake, but they are out here."

Of course, if you don't see the rattlesnake... you may hear it.

And while we've had more reports of sightings of snake encounters this summer, the general population is dwindling due to diminishing habitat, climate change... and disease.

Not good, considering the important role snakes play in controlling disease - eating rodents and other pests.

Under state law, snakes are protected wildlife, meaning you cannot kill them for sport or yard maintenance.

Only if it poses an immediate, direct threat to human life or safety.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com