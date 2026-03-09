66-year-old man found dead on Normandy Lake in Coffee County on Sunday

NORMANDY LAKE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 66-year-old man was found dead on Normandy Lake in Coffee County on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the man later identified as Marvin Parker went out on the lake to fish on Friday, March 6. Family and friends had not heard from him since that day.

On Sunday, a family member spotted Parker’s unoccupied vessel along the shoreline near Normandy Dam. They contacted 911 to report him missing. That's when a fisherman in a nearby creek discovered the body.

Mr. Parker was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

