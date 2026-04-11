Boat found drifting on Normandy Lake, search underway

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are searching Normandy Lake after a boat was found drifting with no one on board, according to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin.

Partin said the sheriff’s office received a call about a boat floating near Fire Lake without anyone aboard. Investigators have identified the person believed to have been on the boat as a young man from Lawrenceburg, but he had not been located as of Friday.

The man’s family has been notified.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Rescue, Warren County Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching the area, including dive operations.