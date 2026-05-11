Coffee County agencies warn stores ahead of vape sales crackdown

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement agencies in Coffee County said they are preparing to crack down on stores accused of selling vape products and related items to minors.

Coffee County Sheriff's Department

In a notice shared publicly by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, officials said the sheriff’s office, along with the Manchester Police Department and Tullahoma Police Department, plans to conduct sweeps of stores that sell vapes, CBD and other products that children are not legally allowed to purchase or possess.

The letter said school resource officers, teachers, parents and law enforcement officials have seen a “large amount” of vapes and similar products ending up in the hands of children.

Officials said citations issued in the past to employees of certain stores “have no avail” and warned that all applicable criminal laws will be enforced moving forward.

The notice specifically referenced Tennessee laws regarding contributing to the delinquency of a minor and prohibiting the purchase or possession of tobacco, vapor and nicotine products by anyone under 21 years old.

Authorities also urged store owners to speak with employees about complying with the law and encouraged parents to discuss the dangers of vape products with their children.