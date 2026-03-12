GoFundMe launched to help Tennessee DoorDash driver return to retirement

A GoFundMe created to help a DoorDash driver return to retirement is quickly gaining support online.

The fundraiser was started after a customer said it was clear from video that completing a recent delivery was difficult for Richard, the driver who brought a Starbucks order to her home.

With the help of social media, she said she was able to track Richard down and learned he had returned to delivery work after his wife lost her job through no fault of her own. According to the fundraiser, after paying monthly bills and medication costs, the couple is left with little money.

The GoFundMe aims to raise enough money so Richard can stop delivering and return to retirement.

The fundraiser continues to grow rapidly, drawing thousands of donations and far surpassing its original goal.

