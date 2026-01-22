Manchester teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing we love to see is teachers getting all the honors they deserve. That happened to a teacher Wednesday morning in truly spectacular fashion. It was a total surprise.

Wednesday morning saw a school assembly at Westwood Elementary in Manchester. At the start of it, teacher Holly Logan only knew Tennessee Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds would be speaking. Logan was just about to get some very good news. I wanted to tell you a bit about her first.

"I had a passion for the Spanish language, so I began teaching Spanish," Logan said, reflecting on her career. "I decided I wanted to help speakers of other languages speak English. I work with students every day who are trying to acquire the English language. I try to make it very interactive with my students, so they retain the language. I love the work I do."

Logan grew up in Manchester, which has made it so special to become the lead ESL teacher for Manchester City Schools.

Back to that assembly at Westwood Elementary; there were enough people there Logan knew something was going on.

"Everybody was joking this was going to be a Dolly Parton experience!" she laughed. "People just assumed Dolly was going to make an appearance here today."

It wasn't Dolly. Sorry.

However, it was something else pretty great. Among the guests were past recipients of the Milken Educator Award. It's part of the Milken Family Foundation and recognizes outstanding teachers. Winners get a trip to Washington DC for an awards program and $25,000.

Dr. Joshua Barnett of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching had the name.

"Who is it? Are we ready to find out?" he asked the student body as they cheered. "Students, do we want to know who the best teacher is? The Milken Educator Award goes to Holly Logan!"

"I had no idea," she laughed. "To think I would be in the spotlight was not even on my mind. I thought I had a better shot of meeting Dolly Parton than receiving an award today! This has been an unbelievable moment for me, for sure. It makes me speechless, honestly. I just feel so honored, I really do. I just think back to my students and how passionate I am about them and how I pour my heart into them every day. This is all for them."

"Hey mom," Logan said, calling her mom on the phone. "I just received the Milken Educator Award and $25,000!"

"Are you crazy?" Logan's mom laughed. "What?!"

"Do you believe me?!" Logan said with a smile.

"I don't know!"

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.