Mother charged after infant found dead; investigation ongoing

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 1-month-old infant was found dead Sunday morning in Coffee County, prompting an ongoing investigation and charges against the child’s mother.

According to Sheriff Chad Partin, deputies and Coffee County EMS responded just after 6 a.m. to a home on Shelley Road for a report of CPR in progress.

When first responders arrived, they found the infant unresponsive. EMS later confirmed the child had died.

Authorities secured the scene, and investigators — including a district attorney’s investigator — began looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

During the investigation, officials said 21-year-old Emaleigh Grace Staffard was charged with filing a false report and tampering with evidence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Staffard is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The infant’s body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Sheriff Partin said additional charges could be filed depending on those results.

The investigation remains ongoing.