Tenn. DoorDash driver receives hundreds of thousands in donations after doorbell cam video goes viral

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A doorbell camera video of a DoorDash driver in Manchester has gone viral, sparking an outpouring of generosity for the man in the footage and his wife.

Brittany Smith posted the Ring camera video, which has since racked up 2.3 million views.

The man in the video is Richard, who declined to give his last name. He and his wife, Brenda, have continued working long past retirement age. Richard said he began delivering for DoorDash after Brenda lost her job.

"I had a job and just losing that we had to supplement it. So I started running for DoorDash," Richard said.

Richard works long days to help make ends meet and cover the cost of his wife's medications.

"It's a medicine for kidney disease. I'm a diabetic and that's what's keeping me off of dialysis," Brenda said.

"Sometimes you just look at all the things that you need to pay or need to do and you know that has to come because if it don't, you're going to end up in a hospital," Richard said.

After learning about Richard and Brenda's story, Smith started a GoFundMe, and donations began pouring in. She met the couple in person at Jiffy Burger in Manchester to show them the support they were receiving.

Brenda said it is harder for older people to find work, which is why Richard turned to DoorDash. Within a day, Smith's social media post had generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the couple — donations that could mean fewer hours on the road and a chance to breathe again after years of hard work.

"It's just really difficult to believe that there's that many people that are that generous to try to help us… people that don't even know us," Richard said.

