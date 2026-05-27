Tullahoma City Schools announces summer meal schedule

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tullahoma City Schools will begin its summer meal program Monday, June 1, offering meal bags for children 18 years old and younger.

Children must be present to receive meal bags, according to the district.

The Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department will offer the meal bags in two formats this summer. The Starvation Salvation Station, known as S3, will operate on Mondays with a week’s worth of meal bags on its green food truck route.

For families who cannot make the S3 food truck route, a drive-thru pickup will be available at the Tullahoma High School cafeteria on the first four Mondays in June. The drive-thru will be open June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

The district said 200 bags will be available each Monday at the drive-thru on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the bags are gone, pickup will be finished for the day.

Parents and guardians may choose either the drive-thru or the S3 food truck to pick up meal bags, but not both locations.

The summer meal program will not operate July 6-10 in observance of Independence Day. The final day of the S3 summer meal program will be July 20.

The Starvation Station, known as S2, will deliver pre-ordered meals to school-related summer programs, daycares and other community camps. The final day of the S2 summer meal program will be July 24.

The district said routes could change each week because of activities happening around the city. Weekly schedules will be posted every Sunday evening on the Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department Facebook page and on the district’s website under school nutrition information.