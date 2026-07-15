Suspect in custody after vehicle taken with 1-year-old inside in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after taking a vehicle with a 1-year-old child still in the back seat Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville police.

Midtown officers responded to the kidnapping and later found the vehicle abandoned near Grand Avenue and 21st Avenue.

The child was safely recovered and was not hurt, police said.

Police initially said the suspect had not been found. In an update, MNPD confirmed the suspect was located and taken into custody.