10-year-old girl dies after Jeep crashes into tree in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 10-year-old girl was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash on Bell Road Tuesday evening, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Bell Road.

Police say the girl's 40-year-old mother was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Bell Road when she failed to make it around a curve for an unknown reason.

The Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic before leaving the road and striking a tree on the passenger side, where the girl was sitting.

Both the mother and daughter were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police say there were no signs of impairment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.