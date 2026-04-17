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13 WeGo Public Transit bus routes will be on detours in Downtown Nashville due to construction project

new WeGo bus
WeGo
new WeGo bus
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are 13 WeGo Public Transit bus routes that will be on detours in Downtown Nashville due to a state construction project.

Impacted Bus Routes

3 - West End 86 – Smyrna/La Vergne

7 – Hillsboro Pike 87 – Gallatin/Hendersonville

8 - 8th Avenue South 88 – Dickson

17 – 12th Avenue South 89 – Springfield/Joelton

18 – Airport 94 - Clarksville

50 – Charlotte Pike 95 – Spring Hill/Franklin

84 – Murfreesboro

Closed Bus Stops

  • 6th & Deaderick
  • 6th & Church
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & 7th Ave (EB)
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & 7th Ave (WB)

 

Temporary Bus Stops

  • Union Street & Rosa Parks Avenue (EB)
  • Union Street & Rosa Parks Avenue (WB)

You're advised to check the alerts and detours page on WeGo for the latest information.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

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