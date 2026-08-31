15-year-old charged after gun found in backpack at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was charged Monday morning after police say he brought a gun onto school property.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the sophomore walked through the school’s Evolv weapon detection system with a gun during arrival.

MNPD said a 9mm handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack. The gun had been listed as stolen by the ATF.

The student was charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile handgun possession and theft of a firearm.