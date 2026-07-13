17-year-old dies after cliff jump at Bellevue Quarry, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old died after jumping from a cliff at the Bellevue Quarry on Sunday evening, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department responded to the quarry at 7848 McCrory Lane after receiving a call at 5:55 p.m.

Witnesses told police Evan Marsch, of Spring Hill, jumped from the cliff with them. When they resurfaced, they noticed Marsch was unresponsive and tried to bring him to shore, police said.

Marsch sank and did not resurface. The Nashville Fire Department recovered his body at 6:50 p.m.

Police said Marsch was at the quarry with three friends: an 18-year-old from Chapel Hill, a 17-year-old from Lawrenceburg and a 15-year-old from Spring Hill.