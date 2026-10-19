18-year-old jailed after 100 mph chase ends in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old remains jailed on a $126,000 bond after Metro police say he drove more than 100 mph through the Nolensville Pike area before crashing into another vehicle and injuring four people Saturday night.

With help from MNPD Aviation, officers observed Eric Escalante driving at high speeds through neighborhood streets, crossing into oncoming lanes and running red lights, according to police.

Officers on the ground caught up with Escalante as he drove through the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Edmondson Pike. Police say he struck a Toyota sedan that had the green light.

Four people inside the Toyota were injured.

After the crash, police say Escalante got out of his vehicle, grabbed a rifle and ran into the woods. He later ran down the street before surrendering.

Escalante was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, drag racing, felony and misdemeanor evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and other charges.