2 charged after alleged murder-for-hire shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men have been charged after Metro Nashville Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in an alleged murder-for-hire attack in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood.

According to police, 52-year-old Nakia Bohanon admitted to shooting the victim Tuesday afternoon on University Court. Detectives said Bohanon told investigators he had been hired to carry out the shooting and opened fire out of loyalty to the man paying him.

MNPD Nakia Bohanon

Bohanon is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Police said the alleged organizer of the shooting, 26-year-old Kybreun Scott, has been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

MNPD Kybreun Scott

Investigators said Scott wanted the victim shot because of previous issues between the two. Bohanon told detectives he had agreed to carry out the shooting for $2,850 and received $350 after the attack.

A joint investigation by South Precinct officers and Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to Bohanon's arrest on Lafayette Street on Wednesday. At the time of his arrest, police said he was free on a $2,500 bond following a May 23 burglary arrest.

Scott was arrested Wednesday afternoon after detectives said he fled from an attempted traffic stop on Buchanan Street.

Police said detectives recovered an AK-style pistol, about 110 grams of cocaine and $2,432 in cash from the Infiniti Q50 Scott was driving.

Scott was booked into jail on additional charges including felony cocaine possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Police said Scott was convicted of aggravated assault in 2022 for shooting into his former girlfriend's vehicle and received a four-year probated sentence.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and a graze wound to the head. Police said he is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.