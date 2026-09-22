2 jailed after police say officer hit during Nashville pursuit involving stolen vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects remain jailed after Metro Nashville police said an officer was injured during an arrest involving two stolen vehicles Saturday night.

According to MNPD, its Aviation Unit began following a stolen Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon after Brentwood police alerted officers that the drivers were believed to be involved in nearly two dozen vehicle burglaries in Brentwood.

Police said the Yukon had been stolen from a home on Fairlane Drive on Sept. 14 after suspects entered through an unlocked front door, took the keys and drove away. The Suburban had been stolen from Brentwood.

Officers later found both vehicles on Nolensville Pike, where police said the drivers stopped and got out. Kaylee Whittaker, 23, of Cookeville, who police identified as the driver of the Yukon, was taken into custody.

Police said Jared Richardson, 20, who had been driving the Suburban, ran toward the Yukon and struck a Midtown Hills Precinct officer with the vehicle while fleeing. The officer suffered minor injuries to his leg.

MNPD said Richardson then drove to Moorewood Drive, where officers in the Aviation Unit saw him throw a firearm onto a rooftop before fleeing again in the stolen Yukon. Police later recovered the gun and said it had been reported stolen out of Williamson County.

According to police, the Yukon reached speeds of more than 100 mph and at times traveled into oncoming traffic before it was disabled near East Trinity Lane and Gallatin Avenue. Richardson allegedly tried to run away but was taken into custody.

A search of the Yukon uncovered burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, license plates, key fobs, a key programmer and thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

Whittaker remained jailed Tuesday on a $26,000 bond. Richardson remained jailed on a $126,000 bond.