2-year-old girl dies after apparent accidental drowning in Nashville pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating the apparent accidental drowning of a 2-year-old girl who was found in a backyard pool Monday evening.

Police said Xiomara Laura Ortiz died after she was discovered in the pool at her home on Sadler Avenue.

Xiomara’s father told investigators that the family planned to go swimming around 6 p.m. The toddler ran off while he was changing, and he spent several minutes searching for her.

Video evidence showed Xiomara had been in the pool for approximately eight minutes before her father found her, according to police.

Her father performed CPR before taking her to the nearest fire station. Xiomara was then transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where she died.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Youth Services Division are following up on the drowning.