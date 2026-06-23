24-inch water main break causes closures near Donelson Pike

Metro Water Services is responding to a 24-inch water main break at Elm Hill Pike and Donelson Pike.

According to Metro Water Services, crews are on site working to make repairs. The break is causing traffic disruptions in the area, with detours and road closures in place.

Metro Water Services said Patriot Drive to Allen Road is closed. The inside lane of Donelson Pike heading toward Lebanon Pike is also closed.

Officials apologized for traffic delays and said additional updates will be provided as they become available.