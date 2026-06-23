Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

24-inch water main break causes closures near Donelson Pike

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

Metro Water Services is responding to a 24-inch water main break at Elm Hill Pike and Donelson Pike.

According to Metro Water Services, crews are on site working to make repairs. The break is causing traffic disruptions in the area, with detours and road closures in place.

Metro Water Services said Patriot Drive to Allen Road is closed. The inside lane of Donelson Pike heading toward Lebanon Pike is also closed.

Officials apologized for traffic delays and said additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.