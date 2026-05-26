3 charged in deadly Nashville shooting outside La Danse Nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men have been charged in federal court in connection with a deadly shooting outside La Danse Nightclub earlier this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said a criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday charging Traivon Bohannon, 27, of Smyrna; Tynerick Turner, 27, of Nashville; and Veretez McGill, 26, of Goodlettsville, with possession of ammunition by a previously convicted felon.

The charges stem from the May 3 shooting outside the nightclub on Rosa L. Parks Avenue in downtown Nashville.

According to federal prosecutors, Metro Nashville police responded to the club around 2:43 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds. One victim died from his injuries.

Investigators said gunfire also damaged nearby vehicles, businesses and the Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and Courthouse. Crime scene investigators collected about 110 shell casings of multiple calibers, along with fired projectiles from vehicles, streets and the courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the investigation found a physical fight began outside the nightclub between two victims and a group of men, including Bohannon, Turner and McGill. Witnesses told investigators people inside the club had been celebrating “Five-Deuce” day, described by prosecutors as a founder’s day for the Five-Deuce Hoover Crips. According to the complaint, witnesses said the fight began after one victim approached a group and made an anti-Crips statement.

Federal prosecutors said surveillance video from the nightclub, the courthouse and Metro Nashville police cameras captured the fight and the shooting.

According to the complaint, Bohannon, Turner and McGill assaulted one victim on Commerce Street outside the club. Prosecutors said video later showed Bohannon firing what appeared to be a gun, while Turner and McGill also allegedly fired in the direction of the victim who died.

McGill is also accused of firing multiple shots toward a parking lot behind the federal courthouse, prosecutors said.

At the time of the shooting, prosecutors said all three men had prior felony convictions.

If convicted, Bohannon, Turner and McGill each face up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.