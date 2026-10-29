3 Nashville Fire Department employees no longer employed after on-duty misconduct allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Nashville Fire Department employees are no longer with the department after allegations they may have been drinking alcohol while on duty at a downtown Nashville bar.

According to a Metro Nashville Police report, a manager at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row approached officers early Tuesday morning after a bartender raised concerns about three people wearing NFD shirts and carrying radios, leading him to believe they might be working.

When officers approached the employees, all three confirmed they were on duty but denied drinking alcohol.

A bartender told police the group ordered two vodka-Red Bull drinks and a water. She said she didn't actually see anyone drink the alcohol but provided a receipt showing one employee paid for the order.

An NFD captain responded and placed all three on administrative duty.

In a statement Wednesday, the Nashville Fire Department said it launched an internal investigation after learning about the allegations. The department confirmed all three employees were no longer employed as of Oct. 28.

"The Nashville Fire Department holds all personnel to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and conduct," the department said. "Actions that compromise those standards are taken seriously and addressed accordingly."

NFD declined to provide more details, calling it a personnel matter. The department did not say whether the employees were fired or resigned.

No arrests were made, and the police report lists the case as "unfounded." The report does not establish that any of the employees consumed alcohol.