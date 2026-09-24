4-month-old baby dies after alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend, who has history of child abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 4-month-old girl is dead after police said her mother's boyfriend severely abused her, and the case is raising serious questions about how a man with multiple child abuse convictions ended up caring for the infant.

Bobby Randall Conner is charged with murder in the death of 4-month-old Neveah, who died at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Doctors said she suffered severe head injuries from abuse and shaking.

Conner told police he left the baby on a bed to use the restroom and found her unresponsive.

Neveah's mother said she had to work and had no one else to watch her daughter.

Conner was convicted of child neglect last month. He was also convicted of child abuse in 2020.

Neveah's mother said she knew about his past but said the Department of Children's Services told her Conner was allowed around the baby.

Neveah's father, who shared custody, said he repeatedly called DCS with concerns about Conner, but said the agency did nothing.

The mother is not charged with any crime at this time. Police plan to question her as part of the murder investigation.

Conner remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Neveah's family chose to donate her organs to help save other lives.

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