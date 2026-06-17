60-year-old Nashville woman dies after crash with work truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Whites Creek Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police identified the victim as Donna Goad, 60, of Nashville. Goad was a rear-seat passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord involved in the collision around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Accord was traveling westbound on West Trinity Lane when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 work truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, pulled out of a driveway on West Trinity Lane.

According to investigators, the truck had to cross eastbound traffic and should have entered the left-turn lane onto Whites Creek Pike. Instead, the driver cut the turn short and entered the path of the Accord, which was being driven by Goad's 20-year-old grandson.

The Accord struck the passenger-side door of the Silverado.

Goad was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she later died. No one else was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said there were no signs of impairment involving either driver.

The investigation remains ongoing.