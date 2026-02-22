8 months later: When will the downtown public library reopen?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been 8 months since a fire broke out at the parking garage downtown attached to the library. To this day, the Nashville Public Library is still closed.

While city officials say it's for safety reasons, it's a space and a resource that's deeply missed.

"The library is not intentionally delaying, in any way, the reopening," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell in a conference this week.

He said they want to reopen as soon as possible, though there aren't any clear plans in place yet.

"They continue to find, and have been told by people inspecting the facility, that the deeper they have gotten into the facility, the more challenging it is to get things open from a smoke damage and other related damages to the fire," explained the mayor.

While safety issues have pushed back the library's reopening date for months, the city has directed regulars to different branches.

Meanwhile, locals looking for computer access, news, or reading material aren't happy about the continual closure.

"I feel like there's not that many third spaces anymore," said Keegan Gleason, who lives downtown. "And in Nashville particularly, most of them involve alcohol. So community spaces like a library are really important."

"I hope it will open soon because, like, there's a lot of people who use this library, especially locals, especially the people who live nearby," added another local, Roner Dave.

"This is one of the beautiful spots in Nashville and this is where downtown is," he went on. "So I hope they open soon."

We know you care about this issue, so we'll keep you updated when we learn more about reopening date.

