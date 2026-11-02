87-year-old driver booked into jail months after deadly Broadway crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 87-year-old Kentucky man was booked into the Metro Jail Monday, three months after a crash on Lower Broadway killed one person and injured three others.

Thomas Cahill, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, faces four misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug. 1 crash at Fourth Avenue and Broadway.

Police said Cahill was driving south on Fourth Avenue when he stopped at a red light. Pedestrians had the signal to cross Broadway, but Cahill suddenly accelerated through the intersection, hitting four people.

Timothy Wedlock, 58, who was visiting Nashville from Australia, was killed.

Three others were injured: Matthew Gregg, 44, of Jacksonville, Florida; Dianne Cooper, 58, of Parsons, Tennessee; and Kathleen Broderick, 21, of Knoxville.

Cahill stopped his car after the crash and got out on his own. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and released a few days later.

According to court documents, Cahill was confused when he arrived at the hospital and was unable to give police a statement. He later told investigators he didn't remember what happened.

He now faces one count of failure to yield resulting in death and three counts of failure to yield resulting in serious injury.

Tennessee increased penalties for deadly crashes involving drivers who fail to yield under the 2016 Elena Zamora Memorial Act. The law was named after a 17-year-old Nashville student who was killed while crossing a downtown street in 2013. Drivers convicted of failing to yield and causing a death can face up to 11 months and 29 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Cahill is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.