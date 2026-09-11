9 accused gang members barred from downtown Nashville entertainment district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nine people accused of being part of a gang that targets victims in downtown Nashville are under a temporary court injunction barring them from the entertainment district.

Metro Nashville Police said the nine — eight adults and one juvenile — are alleged to be part of the Krooks gang. Police say members have targeted intoxicated people, tourists and others, gaining access to their phones and using mobile payment apps to transfer money from victims’ accounts. Some encounters have allegedly escalated to intimidation or assault.

MNPD said individual arrests and prosecutions did not fully stop the activity, prompting officers and the District Attorney’s Office to seek the gang injunction. Judge Steve Dozier issued it at the end of August.

Those named are Demontaz D. Jones, 21; Jamontez Alondo Gordon, 22; Kesean Rondell Johnson, 20; Treshawn Jones, 18; Deniyah Gordon, 18; Ricky Dewayne Crawley Jr., 19; Brendan Howard, 24; Makeel Horton, 20; and a 16-year-old. MNPD identified the first three as convicted robbers.

The injunction bars them from a downtown “safety zone” bounded by Union Street, Korean Veterans Boulevard, the Cumberland River and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. It also prohibits them from participating in phone-based money transfer scams or helping carry them out.

Five of the nine appeared in court this week and agreed to follow the temporary injunction. Hearings are pending for the other four.