911 calls reveal chaos after distracted driver rear-ends Nashville pedal tavern full of visitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Please come fast." That's what one caller told 911 dispatchers after witnessing a pedal tavern get rear-ended by a distracted driver.

Within minutes of the crash, dispatchers received multiple calls after police say a RAV4 crashed into the back of a pedal tavern full of visitors. One of those visitors, Joanna Reileah, is still recovering from serious injuries.

"OK, we will need many ambulances," a caller said in one of the calls.

"1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12 — there's about 10 people on the ground, they're all injured. Yes, they're injured. Please come fast," a caller said.

One of those callers was working nearby when he picked up the phone. He asked to be identified only by his first name, Beshoy.

"Did anyone get ejected?" a dispatcher asked.

"What do you mean? They're on the ground — the pedal. Someone rear-ended and a bunch of people are hurt," Beshoy said.

"Did anyone get hit, run over when they fell off?"

"No, but there are people laying on the ground. Some are bleeding."

Beshoy said over the phone he heard the collision while working as a driver and remarked how far the pedal tavern careened from impact. He said he didn't know how to handle the amount of blood and broken bones he saw, but was grateful to help by being one of the first to call 911.

"Yes, please send an ambulance," Beshoy told dispatchers.

"OK, yes, they're on the way. Thank you," the dispatcher replied.

Another one of the 911 calls came from the driver himself.

"What's going on out there?" a dispatcher asked.

“There’s an accident. I hit a pedal tavern, and there is—”

“Are you the driver?”

“Yes,” the driver said.

The driver has not been identified because he has not yet been charged with a crime. The DA's office says their investigators and Metro Police are still working on the case.

"If someone's on the way, I need to make another call if that's OK," the driver told dispatchers.

"Yes, sir. Keep yourself safe," the dispatcher replied.

While everyone involved is expected to recover, those who were there that night say they are thankful it wasn't worse.

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