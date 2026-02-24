'A Beautiful Soul:' Middle Tenn. church remembers homeless man stabbed 39 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of Downtown Presbyterian Church are remembering Kelton King as a “beautiful soul” after a grand jury indicted a suspect in his 2025 killing.

King, 43, was found dead last May after his body was recovered from the Cumberland River. An autopsy determined he suffered 39 stab wounds.

Church members said King may have been experiencing homelessness, but he was never without community.

“We have folks who worship here who are lawyers, doctors, educators and people who are without housing,” Pastor Zach Sasser said. “Kelton was a beautiful soul that brought joy.”

Sasser said King had difficulty with speech but found belonging inside the church walls.

“The fact that he felt safe here let us know we were doing our job,” Sasser said. “In a sense, that’s what he provided for us. He let us know we were being faithful.”

Because King’s family lives in Memphis, the church organized memorial arrangements and invited them to Nashville.

“In a sense, it was kind of like a family reunion because we are his family of faith and they’re his family of origin,” Sasser said.

A church member, Susannah Mayhan, painted two portraits of King — one to remain at the church and one for his family.

On Tuesday, a Davidson County grand jury indicted 21-year-old Nicolai Hubbeling on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Hubbeling is currently jailed in Bladen County, North Carolina, on an unrelated homicide charge. Authorities said arrangements will be made for his return to Nashville.

Police said surveillance video from May 17, 2025, shows Hubbeling approaching King as he sat on a park bench and convincing him to enter his Lexus SUV — the last time King was seen alive.

A later search of the vehicle revealed blood that testing confirmed belonged to King, investigators said. Detectives also reported finding knives, strangulation devices and videos on Hubbeling’s phone that allegedly showed him stalking people experiencing homelessness.

The investigation was conducted with assistance from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.