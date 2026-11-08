A Celtic Christmas brings traditional Irish dance and music to Nashville this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Quick steps, lively music and a little Irish spirit are coming to Music City.

A Celtic Christmas is bringing traditional Irish dance and music to Nashville, blending storytelling, live music and championship-level dance moves in a celebration of a culture with a strong connection to Irish Americans across the country.

"It definitely resonates with a lot of people across the U.S. We are an international cast. Personally, I am from Canada," said Rochelle Hoffmann, who plays Eva, a character who finds love in the show's story.

Hoffmann hopes the performance inspires more people to give Irish dancing a try.

"You have, you know, people of any age that come to the show and can be inspired to start Irish dancing because it is for people of any age, really," Hoffmann said.

For one night, Nashville gets a taste of Ireland, with a holiday celebration built around music, movement and tradition.

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