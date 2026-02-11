A look at the massive production to clean up winter storm debris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of crew members are working around the clock to help Nashville recover from last month's devastating ice storm that left approximately 230,000 people without power and caused extensive property damage across the city.

The city's 211 team has responded to more than 2,200 calls for assistance from residents dealing with storm damage. As of Tuesday, Nashville Department of Transportation crews have already hauled away at least 142,000 cubic yards of debris from city streets.

Despite the significant progress, massive piles of wood still line curbs throughout Nashville neighborhoods. The city is working systematically to clear every street, with some areas, including Oak Hill, Madison, and Sylvan Park receiving multiple collection passes.

"We are collecting this debris as quickly as we can," said Brendan Scully, NDOT Public Information Officer.

The cleanup operation involves four temporary sites where storm-damaged trees are being processed. NDOT truck operators are making an average of four trips per day to these storm-specific disposal sites. Each load must be weighed and documented so FEMA can reimburse the cleanup costs.

"We have a really efficient schedule we're working on, and we're appreciative of the public for making our jobs go as smoothly as possible," Scully said.

This special brush collection will pick up tree limbs, branches, and stumps of any size. Residents should drag debris to the curb while keeping it away from drains, mailboxes, culverts, fire hydrants, and utility lines so crews can collect it without issue.

"I think it's difficult to set it and see it and not know exactly when it's coming. I'm included in that as well, I've had debris out for a while, but it'll get there, and just know we're going to multiple collections, so it may take some time," an official acknowledged.

For residents who need assistance with tree damage or dragging debris to the curb, they can call 311 or contact Hub Nashville. While tree companies normally handle debris removal if contracted to do so, the city's special collection is helping clear the unprecedented amount of storm damage.

If you're a Davidson County resident, you can also dispose of brush and other yard waste free of charge (trailers will be charged a fee) at Living Earth.

What other storm recovery issues are affecting your daily life? From ongoing power problems to property damage, I want to hear what you're still dealing with. Email me at Hannah.McDonald@NewsChannel5.com.