'A Miracle for Maggie’: Community rallies around teen after trampoline park injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County teen is on the road to recovery after a devastating injury at a trampoline park left her paralyzed from the chest down.

Sixteen-year-old Maggie Isble was spending Thanksgiving break with her siblings when a backflip into a foam pit went horribly wrong. She didn’t rotate fully and landed on her neck, fracturing her C5 vertebrae, according to family.

“It was very scary. We had no idea what was going to happen to her,” said her aunt, Jessica Burton.

Burton said Maggie grew up tumbling, and the family never imagined a routine flip could lead to such life-changing injuries. She believes the foam pit may not have provided enough cushion.

“Not sure if there wasn’t enough foam. We don’t know if the foam moves out of the way,” Burton said.

Doctors told the family they don’t expect Maggie will walk again, but they’ve already seen progress that gives them hope. She’s gone from barely lifting her hands to being able to touch her face.

“She has a positive outlook on this. The doctors tell us that there’s a good chance she may never walk again,” Burton said. “She’s bubbly and brings so much joy to our family.”

The community has stepped up in a big way — classmates, neighbors and strangers have delivered cards, stuffed animals and uplifting messages. Burton said gifts have even shown up at her door addressed to Maggie. Local businesses have also offered to help make home renovations when the time comes.

The teen was recently moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a nationally recognized rehabilitation hospital specializing in spinal cord injuries.

For her family, prayer has been central to Maggie’s healing.

“We’re already seeing a miracle happen, so keep on praying because we do believe in the power of prayer,” Burton said. “We believe that because of Maggie’s personality and attitude that she’s going to shine through this and she’s going to help others through this.”

Burton, known as the “fun aunt,” has been by Maggie’s side throughout her recovery — bringing joy and familiarity to hospital days.

Because even in the hardest moments, Maggie’s family said her joy continues to shine.

You can support Maggie's medical expenses and family here.

You can follow along with Maggie's journey here.

