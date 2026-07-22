‘A Music City Story’ seeks 1,000 extras for Nashville concert scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The team behind the upcoming film “A Music City Story” is looking for 1,000 extras to fill the audience during a concert scene filming in Nashville.

Sony/AFFIRM Films is inviting people to participate in the scene on Friday, July 31, at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The expected arrival time is around 3:30 p.m., and applicants are asked whether they can remain on set for eight hours.

The scene will feature Moriah Smallbone’s character and other members of the cast performing in concert.

People of all genders, ethnicities and ages are encouraged to sign up. Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

A meal will be provided, and each extra will receive a T-shirt.

Those interested can submit their information here.

Organizers shared this synopsis of the film:

"Written off by Nashville as past her prime, struggling singer-songwriter Mo (Moriah Smallbone) walks away from her controlling manager and takes a chance on starting over. As she works to rebuild her career, she forms an unexpected connection with Ran (Joel Smallbone), a contractor whose encouragement helps her rediscover her faith, her voice and the courage to pursue the future she's always believed possible. Together, they learn that every comeback starts with believing there's another verse to write."