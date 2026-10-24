A Nashville craft beer pioneer is closing 51 North Taproom, ending decades of neighborhood beer and food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two neighborhood taprooms that helped shape Nashville's craft beer scene are falling victim to the city's changing — and challenging — business landscape.

After closing 12 South Taproom earlier this year, the owners of 51 North Taproom say rising costs are forcing them to close their second location, too. The final day at 51 North Taproom will be Dec. 13.

Owner Will Shuff says the decision comes after decades in the business and years of challenges he says he can no longer sustain. He says his focus now is on his customers and staff as they make memories before the doors close.

For Shuff, the business grew out of a personal love for food and drink.

"It was just kind of a passion. I love beer and cooking," Shuff said.

That passion became a business — first in 12 South, where Shuff built a neighborhood taproom around craft beer and food.

For 20 years, it was a place to grab a burger, order a quesadilla, or meet up over a drink. Then, in 2017, he opened 51 North Taproom in The Nations.

"So it was just kind of a passion of mine. And that's how the 12th South Taproom came to be. And now 51 North, which we opened in 2017. And here we are today," Shuff said.

The 12 South chapter ended in May. Now, 51 North is next. Shuff says business never fully recovered from the pandemic, while the cost of keeping the doors open has continued to climb. And it's happening to small businesses all over Middle Tennessee.

"We had the, you know, we stayed open, had the PPP money, which basically kept us afloat. Kept, you know, our skeleton crew working and, you know, retained most of our employees," Shuff said.

But that support could only go so far. Food, repairs, labor, and rent all cost more. And Shuff says customers are feeling the pressure, too.

"So labor costs have gone up. Rent, you know, has gone up. Our lease is coming to an end at the end of the year. And now we just can't afford it. It's just not sustainable," Shuff said.

He understands why a night out may be the first thing people cut from the budget. But the loss of independent restaurants, he says, changes the character of a neighborhood.

"I grew up here, and, you know, the small businesses are what make a town unique," Shuff said.

Shuff is asking customers to come out during these final months — not just for the food and beer, but to support the people who helped make the taproom what it is.

The taproom is also encouraging people to consider gift cards and merchandise as holiday gifts to support the restaurant during its final weeks.

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