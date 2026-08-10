AAA cautions drivers as back-to-school commute brings safety concerns across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The back-to-school commute is creating some of the busiest and most unpredictable traffic of the year, with new safety concerns emerging as students return to classrooms across Middle Tennessee.

Drivers are encountering heavier traffic around schools, increased pedestrian activity, and school buses making frequent stops throughout neighborhoods.

More students are also using e-bikes and e-scooters to get to school. A spokesperson from AAA said these devices pose a particular risk.

"They can move faster than drivers expect and in busy school traffic can be easy to miss. Drivers need to look twice at crosswalks and school entrances, because seeing that student a second sooner can make all the difference," Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA, said.

With Metro Nashville students returning Tuesday, Aug. 11, police are deploying over 100 crossing guards at 68 schools and promising strict enforcement of 15-mile-per-hour speed limits in active school zones.

Officials are asking drivers to leave early, slow down, and stay alert as everyone adjusts to busier, more unpredictable traffic patterns.

Are e-bikes and e-scooters changing the way students get to school in your neighborhood? We want to hear from you. Watch the full report above and share your experience with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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