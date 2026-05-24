AAA offers free tow service as backup plan for impaired drivers this Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AAA's Tow to Go program is offering free rides for impaired drivers this Memorial Day weekend, available to both members and non-members.

The program will tow drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within 10 miles. It is operating through 6 a.m. May 26.

AAA designed the service as a backup plan and last resort for anyone whose safe ride plans fall through after drinking or consuming any impairing substances. Rides cannot be scheduled in advance — the program is intended to serve as a safety net.

"This Memorial Day, AAA wants to remind drivers that impaired driving is completely preventable. Planning a safe ride in advance can save lives and spare families from a devastating loss," said Megan Cooper, an AAA spokeswoman.

Anyone who needs the service can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO, or 855-286-9246. You can find more information about the program here.

Don't wait until it's too late to plan a safe ride this Memorial Day weekend. Watch our full report to learn exactly how AAA's free Tow to Go program works and how it could save a life — maybe even yours. Have a story about impaired driving or a question about the program? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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